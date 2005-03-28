OMAHA, NEBRASKA -- Just 2 1/2 months after surgery to replace is liver and small bowel, 10-year-old A.J. Nye is coming home to Toledo from the hospital. His mother delivered that news in an e-mail.

"Hello Everyone, We have such Joyful, Happy, Exciting, Enormous, Blessed NEWS to share with everyone! A.J. is heading home on Saturday April 2nd, 2005! Yeah!! THANK YOU LORD! AND THANK YOU ALL!!"

"We do have to come back to Omaha in the Summer for A.J. to have his Illiostomy Take-Down Surgery, though. I know I said I didn't want to leave until we could be home for 6 months or more, but, if the Doctors are saying we can go home for 3 months or so then we're going to do that! Ya Know?"

"I will have to be very careful about A.J. and his exposure to crowds, germs, extreme temperatures etc... especially for the first year following the transplant, so we are still going to be very limited with our activities even though we're Home Sweet Home (it's a small price to pay, though). WE ARE SO EXCITED!"

"Our terrific friend, Holly Chandler, has offered to caravan with me to help us and all of our things get safely back to our (ours and hers) hometown! God Bless her for that and thank you Lord who just happen to give her the absolute right time off of work! Thank You Lord for the whole Chandler Family! We were invited to their Easter dinner and Celebration and I attached pictures of that, we all had so much fun and food (including A.J.!!!!!YEAH!!!!)!"

"Okay, I have to rush through the rest of this because today is A.J.'s first peripheral blood draw (and i have to get ready to go over to the hospital)- yes, that's right, A.J. no longer has the I.V. in his chest - for the first time in over 3 years!! He has been living on FOOD for over a month!!!!!!"

"The first picture is him with a gauze where the line used to be. Then the rest are a bunch of Easter-ee Cuteness! I'm am going to be crazybusy packing but I'll try to send another update before we leave."

"God's Blessings to everyone and let's Think Spring! Love, Allison and A.J. P.S. I am still in amazement because the doctors have been telling me that A.J.'s recovery here in Omaha would take three to six months - A.J. is doing so awesome that he is going home at two and a half months post transplant!!!!!!!! - I am sooo proud of him and so thankful!!!! Miss You all!"