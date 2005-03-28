Photo Update -- Monday 3/21 - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

March 21, 2005

Photo Update -- Monday 3/21

A.J. Nye, transplant patient, outside the Lied Transplant Center in Omaha. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons. A.J. Nye, transplant patient, outside the Lied Transplant Center in Omaha. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons.
A.J. says hello. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons. A.J. says hello. Photo courtesy: Allison Irons.

OMAHA, NEBRASKA -- Photos only today from A.J. Nye and his mother in Omaha.  These were sent March 21, 2005:

If you want to send a card or letter to A.J., use this address:

A.J. Nye
c/o 987600 Neb. Med. Cntr.
Apt 4016 #3
Omaha , NE   68198-7600

Posted by AEB

