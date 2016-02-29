Holland Sam's Club to hold open interviews Monday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Holland Sam's Club to hold open interviews Monday

The Sam's Club in Holland is holding open job interviews Monday afternoon. 

The company is looking mainly for cashier positions, but a few other openings are available.

Job Requirements:

  • Must be 18 or over
  • Must be available nights and weekends
  • Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds
  • Mandatory background and drug screen

Cashier positions start at $10 an hour. 

All interviews will be held at the Holland Sam's Club at 1300 E. Mall Drive from 1 to 3 p.m.
