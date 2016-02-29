Holland Sam's Club to hold open interviews Monday

The Sam's Club in Holland is holding open job interviews Monday afternoon.

The company is looking mainly for cashier positions, but a few other openings are available.

Job Requirements:

Must be 18 or over

Must be available nights and weekends

Must be able to lift up to 50 pounds

Mandatory background and drug screen

Cashier positions start at $10 an hour.

All interviews will be held at the Holland Sam's Club at 1300 E. Mall Drive from 1 to 3 p.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.