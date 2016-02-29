Charges filed against Sylvania teens accused of bullying

According to a police report, the students go to McCord Road Junior High and are under investigation for a violation of the Safe Schools Act.

According to a police report, the students go to McCord Road Junior High and are under investigation for a violation of the Safe Schools Act.

Charges were filed Monday against two Sylvania teens involved in a severe case of bullying.

On Feb. 18, Sylvania police say the 14-year-old boys wiped a candy Push Pop in a bathroom urinal before encouraging another teen to lick the candy. Police say the suspects also punched and pushed the victim while calling him names.

On Monday, the Lucas County Juvenile Court charged the suspects with violating the Ohio Safe Schools Act and assault. Both charges are misdemeanors.

It remains unclear what type of punishment the teens with receive.

A spokesperson for the district says the teens accused in the bullying case remain suspended and will not be back in school Monday.

Joni Meyer-Crothers, the victim's mother, says her son has mental disabilities.

The teen, Isaiah, had to take medical tests to determine if he contracted any diseases during the incident.

According to a police report, all the students involved go to McCord Road Junior High.

Since the bullying incident, Isaiah's mom says she's received an outpouring of support from across the country. She says she hopes her son's pain can be a lesson to other kids who are being bullied or are bullying others.

"Something really big, powerful, could come out of this for kids to see," said Meyer-Crothers.

With the help of friends, Joni is launching a "Love One Another" day.

"Let's have a day when the kids go to school, they wear t-shirts that say love one another, they do random acts of kindness; tape a kind word on someone's locker, sit with somebody different at the lunchroom you usually don't sit with because you might find out those people will be your friends too," said Meyer-Crothers.

She hopes to expand this initiative beyond Sylvania for anyone who would like to participate.

Bullying of any kind in Ohio public schools is a violation of the Safe Schools Act.

The Ohio Revised Code says school districts must establish a policy that prohibits harassment, intimidation and bullying. They also have to develop a procedure for reporting cases to make sure every incident gets documented.

Districts must also consult with parents, school employees, students and community members to determine the police.

There’s also an anonymous tip line available to every school in Ohio. Students and adults can report information about threats to student safety by calling 1-844-723-3764.

