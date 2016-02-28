TPD to begin enforcing vehicle weight limits on city streets

Plans are in the works to begin better enforcing vehicle weight limits on Toledo’s streets in an effort to improve the quality of the city’s roads.

On Tuesday, the Toledo Police Department will begin enforcing vehicle weight limits on city streets.

TPD says they haven't been able to enforce the limits in recent years because of personnel constraints and equipment costs.

More details of the plan will be released later this week.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.