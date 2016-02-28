Toledo's only Polish restaurant closes its doors

Sunday was a sad day in west Toledo.

The city’s only Polish restaurant served its last meals to a group of loyal customers.

Location and lack of foot traffic forced the owner to make a tough decision.

Busia’s Narozny, which is Polish for “Grandma’s Corner”, first opened in 1999 in Toledo’s Polish village.

In 2004, it moved to W. Laskey Road.

On Sunday, customers packed the place for one last meal.

“There’s not going to be another place like this. No. not at all,” said customer Juanita Vazquez.

Janie Waxler says the food is what made the place special.

“The food is good. And if it wasn’t, we wouldn’t keep coming here," said Janie.

But Busia’s Narozny is more than just a restaurant to find the best kielbasa, cabbage rolls and pigs in a blanket in town.

It’s about family.

“They did memorial services for my mother and my aunt. They’ve just always been good to us,” said Ms. Vasquez.

Owner Bob Ammerman says he’ll miss his family of customers.

“It’s very difficult to close down. We put a lot of effort into this place. Gave comfort to a few people. Hopefully blessed a few along the way. Definitely hard to close down,” said Bob.

Mr. Ammerman recommends if you need your fix for Polish food, you can still find it at Stanley’s Market and Zavotskis Meats and Deli.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.





