Sandusky man and girlfriend dead after domestic dispute

Sandusky Police say two people are dead after a domestic dispute early on Sunday morning.

According to the Sandusky Register, Angela Tierney, 31, and Raphael Greaves, 36, were dead when police arrived at the scene of a home on Fallen Timber Dr. around 1 a.m. overnight.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument intensified, Greaves shot Tierney and then shot himself.

Raphael Greaves’ Facebook page says he has been in a relationship with Tierney since last summer.

Greaves’ Facebook page also identifies him as the bassist and drummer in the band Satanicon and has multiple posts about Satanism and worshiping the devil.

The Sandusky Register is also reporting that Greaves' cousin says Greaves had anger and depression issues, which were heightened by his drinking, but that he was otherwise a good person.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for Angela Tierney's funeral expenses.

