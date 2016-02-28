Fatal crash in Wood County under investigation

The Wood County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal crash that happened Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call of a vehicle that was upside down in a ditch around 8:35 a.m. on Mermill Road west of Liberty Hi Road in Rudolph.

The driver was identified as Martin Rosales of Rudolph, Ohio.

Investigations are ongoing.

