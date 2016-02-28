Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - February 28, 2016

Lt. Jeff Sulewski speaks frankly about the new handheld speed detectors that make their way to the streets this week. (Source: WTOL)

This week on Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson Lt. Jeff Sulewski speaks frankly about the new handheld speed detectors that make their way to the streets this week, why they're more effective than other systems and at what speed you will actually be ticketed.

Then, Benjamin Murray talks about the first time he was able to see at 26 years old, how the community pulled together to raise money for the technology and what he plans to do now that he can look people in the eyes.

Finally, Mark Jacobs, co-owner of Toledo City Paper, dishes on how the Best of Toledo issue got its start, the online voting option and the system in place to highlight the best-of-the-best Toledo has to offer.

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson, each Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.