1 in hospital, 1 on the run after gas station assault

1 in hospital, 1 on the run after gas station assault

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

One man is recovering in a hospital after an assault at a Toledo gas station.

Police reported an altercation between two men happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Clark station on Dorr Street and Hoag.

The argument turned into an assault while the men were pumping gas where the victim was knocked unconscious.

Now, a police are searching for the second person involved.

Surveillance camera footage is being used to try and identify a suspect.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

