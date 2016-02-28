Delta home leveled by fire

A fire leveled a vacant home in Delta around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

It happened in the 5100 block of County Road B.

According to dispatch reports, no one was injured or living inside of the home.

Several crews assisted at the scene from Delta, Grand Rapids and Fulton County.

At this time, it is unclear how the fire started.

