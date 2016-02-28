Two cars collide in west Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Two cars collide in west Toledo

Several people are recovering following a crash overnight in West Toledo.

Police say two cars collided at the intersection of  Jackman and Gould.

Those involved were not taken to the hospital and suffered from minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing. Police report alcohol could have factored in to the accident.

