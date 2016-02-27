Gas station altercation sends man to hospital

What originally was thought to be a shooting in central Toledo on Saturday evening turned out to be something quite different.

Around 7:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call at the Clark station on Dorr Street and Hoag, where they found a man lying motionless on the ground, bleeding from his head.

The radio call was then made on a possible shooting.

But, it turns out no bullets were fired.

Toledo police say the man was involved in an altercation while pumping gas, he was then knocked unconscious and fell to the ground, gashing his head on the concrete.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries.

The incident shut down a gas station for nearly an hour.

Police are currently searching for the other person involved.

If you have any information, call Crime Stopper - 419-255-1111.

