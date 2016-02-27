Local gardeners swap seeds (and more) at annual event

With March just around the corner, the first signs of Spring are beginning to pop up.



And no it's not flowers, it's gardeners getting ready for planting.



For the 12th year, local urban green thumbs are coming together in Toledo to swap seeds and to learn more about the importance and benefits of growing your own produce.



Visitors to Saturday's Seed Swap sponsored by the Toledo Botanical Gardens, received 5 free packets of seeds.



They could then trade, or purchase any other seeds or plants they wanted for their garden once Spring arrives.



The event is part of the Toledo Grows program, which has helped establish 126 community gardens in our area.



Hands on demonstrations and lectures also helped newcomers and seasoned veterans learn the best tips and tricks for growing their own produce.



"Gardeners love to share. They love to share ideas, they love to share resources when they can," said Yvonne Dubielak, the Director of outreach and education with the Toledo Botanical Gardens. "And this community has become more and more about eating healthy foods, local healthy food. Which is what we're promoting. "



Along with some savings on the grocery bill, home growers get the satisfaction of growing their own food from start to finish.



"It's a lot of fun. It's a lot of fun to plant a seed and watch something grow,and then eat it and know that you grew it. It's just a great satisfaction," said Scott Fuller, a lifelong gardener from Toledo.



Many children's activities were on hand today as well, helping kick off an interest in gardening at a young age.



Organizers say getting kids involved with growing their own food is one trick to getting through to a picker eater.



"We do a lot of education with young people as well, children," said Dubielak. "Letting them learn to plant the seed, helping them learn about eating healthy food. Helping them watch it grow, and they harvest, and they're much more willing to try the food themselves. "



For more information on the Toledo Grows program, you can call 419-720-8714

