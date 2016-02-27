Former coach the inspiration for Cheer for a Cure competition

For 12 years, girls of all ages have been filling the Genoa High School gym - tumbling, dancing and cheering for a good cause.

"All this cheerleading competition is about is coming in, having a good time and raising money for an amazing cause," said Valerie Widmer.

All the proceeds and donations will go to a fund at the James Cancer Research Center, with an ultimate goal of finding a cure for cancer.



The event was started as a way to remember Valerie’s mother, Stella Bertz, a Genoa High School cheerleading coach for over a decade and a non-smoker who died of lung cancer in 2003.

The competition started a year later.

Stella’s daughters never imagined it would grow the way it did.

"To look back now and see how far we've come, it's an amazing experience. I never thought my sister and I could just start something like this that's become what it is today, it's amazing,” said Valerie.

Valerie’s sister Maria Maluchnik agrees.

"To see how much the competition has grown and changed over that 12 years is crazy, it gives me a lot of pride to see everything that's happened over the 12 years, and everything we've been able to do with the funds that have been raised, it's been a great experience,” said Maria.

Competitions like this are held in California, Florida, Illinois, North Carolina and several Ohio cities, with Genoa being the biggest.



And although it's a bittersweet day, it's one that Stella's daughters say, encompasses their mom's legacy.



"It makes me smile when I think about her, she was so positive and energetic, but she really just, everybody loved her, everybody that met her, she was like their best friend. And she took care of people, she just had the biggest heart, and just one of the most special people I've ever met, my hero,” said Maria.

