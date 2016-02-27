Wood Co. teen gets week in jail for BG crash that killed 4

A Wood County teenager was sentenced to a week in a juvenile detention center after being found guilty of vehicular homicide this week.

17-year-old Nicholas Korducki was found guilty of causing a crash that claimed the lives of 4 people in February 2015.

The accident happened last year just north of Bowling Green on State Route 25.

Vehicular homicide is a 1st degree misdemeanor.

