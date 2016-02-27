50-year-old man arrested for unarmed robbery of hair salon

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

The Monroe County Sheriff reported they have arrested a suspect in an unarmed robbery of a hair salon that occurred in March of 2015.

The suspect was arrested based on a composite drawing created by descriptions from the two people left in All Style Salon on Telegraph Road that night.

An employee was reportedly finishing up with a customer around closing time when the man came in and ordered her to open the cash register drawer. The employee opened the drawer and the man took the money out before ordering both the employee and customer to lay face down at the back of the store.

No weapons were brandished or mentioned during the robbery.

The two people described the man as a white male around 6 feet tall with light-brown colored facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black clothing and gloves.

After investigations into a matching suspect were made, an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 18, 2016 for one Monroe County man.

The suspect was arrested almost a year later, on Feb. 26, and is now being held at the Monroe County Jail.

His name is being withheld pending formal arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

