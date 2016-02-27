50-year-old man arrested for unarmed robbery of hair salon - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

50-year-old man arrested for unarmed robbery of hair salon

(Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)
MONROE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

The Monroe County Sheriff reported they have arrested a suspect in an unarmed robbery of a hair salon that occurred in March of 2015.

The suspect was arrested based on a composite drawing created by descriptions from the two people left in All Style Salon on Telegraph Road that night.

An employee was reportedly finishing up with a customer around closing time when the man came in and ordered her to open the cash register drawer. The employee opened the drawer and the man took the money out before ordering both the employee and customer to lay face down at the back of the store.

No weapons were brandished or mentioned during the robbery.

The two people described the man as a white male around 6 feet tall with light-brown colored facial hair. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black clothing and gloves.

After investigations into a matching suspect were made, an arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 18, 2016 for one Monroe County man.

The suspect was arrested almost a year later, on Feb. 26, and is now being held at the Monroe County Jail.

His name is being withheld pending formal arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this case, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

