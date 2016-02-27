Massive pothole in south Toledo sends woman to hospital, wrecks SUV

A massive pothole in south Toledo sends one woman to the hospital and leaves her SUV wrecked. (Source: Toledo Police)

It happened at South Detroit and Arlington. Police say she lost control after hitting the pothole just before 8 a.m. Friday.

City crews placed a cone where the pothole is now. It will block one lane of traffic until it's fixed.

