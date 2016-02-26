Toledo Walleye rink turned pink for breast cancer awareness

Friday night was a win for the Toledo Walleye, and a win for breast cancer awareness.

It was all part of "Pink in the Rink." In years past, the ice was just a sheet of pink, but this year people were able to paint pink messages all over the ice.

The goal? To raise money and awareness in the fight against breast cancer.

Audrey Barlumi and Latoya Lott are breast cancer patients of ProMedica breast surgeon, Dr. Anita Antoniolli. Together, the three of them painted 'hip check, body check, breast check,' on the ice. Their message was one of about 100.

"Some of the messages are very inspiring, and others are funny, and it's really neat to see all these people from Toledo come out and support this," said Barlumi.

In addition to the messages, fans wore pink and brought signs.

"It feels like a family, you get the warmth of people smiling, some people come up to you and hug you, it's just so heartwarming," said Lott.

Dr. Antoniolli says breast cancer affects everyone, not just those with risk factors, so it's important to be aware.

"We want women to get used to breast awareness, so they're doing self-checks monthly," said Dr. Antoniolli. "When they see their physician yearly,

they should have a clinical breast exam, and then they should start getting mammograms yearly after the age of 40 and even early if they have risk factors."

