BBB: Watch out for asset recovery scams

The Better Business Bureau is warning about asset recovery scams so you don't become a victim.

Experts say con-artists are getting even more sneaky. They've already scammed you once and now they're coming back for more.

"Whoever has cheated you knows you're a victim and whatever the scam was, most typically it's winning prizes. Most typically that is the one that they come after you for," said Dick Eppstein with the Better Business Bureau.

According to Eppstein, after the first scam you'll receive a call from someone claiming to be with the Federal Trade Commission, IRS or Postal Inspector to recover your money.

"Typically they'll be a very short fuse on this thing. We got your money, but you have to send this $2,000 now in order to release it. And the deadline is tonight at midnight," said Eppstein.

But that's just not the case, Eppstein says if your money ever was recovered by the government they would just send the money and not ask for a fee.

"So when you get these calls, you know they're a swindle. You know you've already been swindled. And they think you're foolish enough to fall for it again," said Eppstein.

He says the crooks play on your emotions and seniors are their main targets.

"A senior who's be cheated is really upset. And terribly embarrassed about what a mistake they've made and they're a perfect victim of the recovery scam," said Eppstein.

Eppstein says bottom line, if you've been cheated by a scam, and you get a call that someone's recovered your money, don't believe it, or you'll wind up scammed again.

