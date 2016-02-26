U.S. Marshals arrest alleged child rapist on the run from TPD since 2001

Skelly is wanted by the Toledo Police Department for eight counts of rape and sexual assault on a minor under the age of 13. (Source: Toledo Police Department)

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in conjunction with the U.S. Marshals Colorado Violent Offenders Task Force, the Denver County Sheriff’s Office and the Westminster Police Department arrested David Lee Skelly, aka Herman Maurice Singleton, 40, on Friday afternoon in Westminster, Colorado.

Skelly was arrested outside of his place of employment after attempting to flee on foot.

Skelly is wanted by the Toledo Police Department for eight counts of rape and sexual assault on a minor under the age of 13. He was originally indicted by a Lucas County Grand Jury on February 28, 2001.

Skelly has been a fugitive on the run for almost 15 years until his arrest Friday.

"He worked at a local hotel out there and the police were able to see him coming out to empty the trash and they were able to id him and make contact," said Deputy Alex Rutter with the U.S. Marshal Service.

Over the years, the U.S. Marshals led Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force received leads placing Skelly all over the country and even into Mexico, but never gave up on the case.

Skelly was profiled on America’s Most Wanted on several occasions and even presumed dead at one point during the investigation.

Marshals says Skelly has moved around the U.S. trying to dodge authorities using someone else's identity in Colorado. He now faces several charges there including: Identity theft, criminal impersonation and resisting arrest. It's possible Skelly could be charged with more serious offenses.

"There are some allegations of similar conduct to what he has been charged with here in Toledo, so authorities are looking into," said Rutter.

Skelly was booked by the Westminster Police Department into Adams County Jail. He will eventually be extradited to Ohio, but he has to answer to the charges he faces in Colorado first.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4-WANTED or text keyword WANTED and the tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous and a cash reward may be available.

The Task Force’s “Dangerous Dozen” fugitives, which is updated monthly, can be viewed here.

