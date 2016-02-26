Flint water crisis moves BG fifth graders to action

More help is on the way for those in Flint. And this time, it's coming from a group of fifth graders at Kenwood Elementary in Bowling Green.

Four Kenwood Elementary fifth graders came up with the idea to hold a water drive for Flint. On Friday, their hard work paid off when the water was picked up and taken to the hard-hit city.

The students say when they learned about the water crisis in Flint, they immediately began brainstorming ways that they could help. And their water drive has been a huge success.

When you ask a group of fifth graders what they use water for and how important it is, their answers usually go something like this:

"We use it for drinking, showers, cooking, and many other things," said Tory Amos.

They certainly understand that what’s happening in Flint is posing a very serious problem for the people who live there and they wanted to help in some way.

"We wanted to start a water drive, because we were like, 'well, what are we doing about it.' So we had a meeting with the principal and we started a water drive,” said Daisy Boyer.

They're estimating that they've collected about 250 gallons of water and say it makes them happy that they are able to help out and provide extra water to people who really need it.

"It makes us feel great that we're helping out children and grown-ups that could be having serious problems with like, having to drink water, and they also cook with water sometimes, so it could be in their food. So this was a really great idea,” said Adrianna Chapa.

"We just hope this is successful for Flint, Michigan and this hopefully gives them a little bit more water, and it's better for them," said Kyndall Heyman.

