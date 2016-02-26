St. Pius provides free fish fry to Station 25 firefighters

It's a Friday night Lenten tradition at St. Pius X Catholic Church - a fish fry.

Eleven hundred pounds was served up and some special guests were invited.

Joining the diners was Toledo firefighters from Station 25 on West Central Avenue and for them, dinner was on the house.

The idea came from members of St. Pius' National Junior Honors Society.

"Just because it makes you feel good. It always makes a person feel good to help other people," said student Maria Richard.

"Because they serve our community, so we should serve them," said MacKenzie Jagodeinski.

The firefighters were invited because the kitchen at Station 25 was being remodeled and they were unable to cook meals.

The kids thought it would be a nice gesture to invite them for the fish fry through lent and picked up the $130.00 tab with a fundraiser. It's a valuable lesson in life.

"Helping people in the community is a great way to help build community bonding and feed leaders in the community," said teacher Margaret Crosley.

Then something fishy happened. The guests of honor showed up. But no sooner had they jumped in line for the fish, they were called back into service, not once but twice.

But they didn't go hungry. The kitchen helped load up containers of fish, fries, side dishes, and deserts and took them over to Station 25 for the firefighters to devour after coming back from their runs.

Crosley learned it's part of being a firefighter.

"They live a crazy life and got to act on the fly," she said.

It's definitely not the first time a firefighter's meal has been delayed because of a call-to-duty.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.