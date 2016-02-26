Wood Co. man accused of dealing lethal dose of fentanyl and cocaine pleads not guilty

Michael Pitts, the Wood County man accused of dealing fentanyl and cocaine to a man who overdosed and died, plead not guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and aggravated trafficking. (Source: WTOL)

Michael Pitts, the Wood County man accused of dealing fentanyl and cocaine to a man who overdosed and died, was arraigned Friday.

Pitts is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and aggravated trafficking.

Friday, he pleaded not guilty on all three counts.

Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson says it’s a big issue. He says that in 2014 alone there were just over 1,000 deaths by traffic accidents and 2,400 deaths by drug overdose. That's a very alarming statistic. And one that only seems to be getting worse.

“If you consider that 1,000 people dying on the roadways is an outrageous number, consider the number of people who have overdosed. That's how serious we are, and that's how serious the situation is. And that's why people who bring those drugs into the state of Ohio, who bring those drugs into Wood County, who administer, or give those, or sell those drugs to somebody else, and those people die, those people are going to be prosecuted,” said Dobson.



Pitts is being held on a $250,000 bond with no ten percent.

He's due back in court March 18.

