Ottawa Hills one of two districts in Ohio to receive straight A's

Ottawa Hills was one of two districts in the state of Ohio to receive straight A's on their report card. (Source: WTOL)

The Ottawa Hills School District is one of the best in the state.

According to the superintendent, Ottawa Hills is one of two districts in the entire state to receive straight A’s when it comes to the state issued report cards. The other district was Solon.

While many local districts struggled with the controversial report cards, Ottawa Hills excelled. And the superintendent says many factors are at play.

“It's great teachers in the classroom. It’s parents who are involved in the educational process. They send their kids to school ready to learn. It’s the board of education that really makes a lot of decisions in the best interest of students,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Miller.

The state report card grades several areas, including testing and how well schools manage the gap between student sub-groups.

