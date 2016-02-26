Bullying: What the state requires of school leaders

There’s been a lot in the news lately about bullying. But what does the state require school leaders to do?

WTOL 11 spoke to the Ohio Department of Education to find out.

They say they're are specific requirements in Ohio Revised Code that districts have to follow.

State law deals with incidents of bullying that are intentional and cause mental or physical harm to a student. But the board of education in each district has to develop a policy that prohibits harassment, intimidation, or bullying. That policy has to be developed along with parents, school employees, students, and members of the community. It also has to provide for the possibility of suspension of a student who is found responsible for harassment, intimidation, or bullying by an electronic act.

School personnel then must report incidents that they are aware of to the school principal or other administrator.

"The department suggests schools work with community-based organizations to implement policy, review data, create a good school environment, develop and implement student action plans and promote positive behavior so all students feel safe," said Brittany Halpin, Ohio Department of Education spokesperson.

The Sylvania Schools website says there were 67 reported incidents of bullying from January to June of 2014 at Sylvania middle schools.

To report bullying, call 1-844-723-3764, a toll-free, anonymous tip line.

