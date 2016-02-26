Girl Scout Cookies have arrived!

A line of vans formed outside a cookie-filled warehouse in Perrysburg Friday morning.

“It is exciting!” said Ashley Taylor. “It’s my first year in Girl Scouts with my daughter. She’s in Kindergarten… my first year as a cookie mom.”

It may be her first year, but she was given a big task. Taylor picked up the hundreds of boxes the entire troop sold.

“This is crazy,” said Taylor. “I am surprised, but I’m very proud of the girls.”



The troop sold so many cookies that they even had to use the front seat to pack the treats in!



The Girl Scouts say this area has pre-sold nearly three million boxes of cookie goodness. The organization expects to surpass that when the girls start selling them outside stores next week.

They say the project is about more than just making money.

“It teaches them how to look someone in the eye; shake their hand,” said Erin McPartland, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio.



Life lessons or not… bring on the cookies!

