Don't Waste Your Money: Cheap oil? Not at these places

Oil prices have collapsed in recent months, plunging from a high around $100 a barrel down to $30.

That's great news for us at the gas pump, even though the prices are edging up again.

But have you noticed that prices haven't dropped on many products made with oil?

Where's the Savings?

With the price of gas below $2 this winter, a fill-up costs almost half of what it did a few years ago.

Airlines are also enjoying cheaper fill-ups of their big jets. But airfares haven't fallen much. Hmm.

Tire manufacturers blamed high oil prices for their recent price hikes, sending an average tire well over $100 the past few years. But tire prices haven't fallen. Hmm.

And the price of motor oil in the auto parts store jumped to $6 and $7 dollars a quart the past few years. But the price of motor oil has not dropped, despite crude oil falling 50%. Hmm again.

Fuel Surcharges Remain

And from the “doesn't that stink file,” those annoying fuel surcharges from shipping services and the garbage man - we understood them 2 years ago. But most people don't anymore.

Service providers say they keep them in case gas prices spike again, and say they are lower than they've been in years. Again, hmm.

Bottom line: When oil prices spike, prices you and I pay rise quickly. But as prices fall, it takes much longer for the benefits to trickle down.

Don't Waste Your Money is a registered trademark of the EW Scripps Co.“

"Like" John Matarese on Facebook

Follow John on Twitter

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.