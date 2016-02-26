Officials: 18 sickened by packaged salads from Ohio plant

Health officials say more than a dozen people have become sickened by a listeriosis outbreak connected to a Dole processing plant in southwest Ohio.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Thursday that three more people have fallen ill, including two from Ohio and one from Missouri. Eighteen people in all have reported bacterial illnesses in nine states- one of whom from Michigan has since died.

Listeriosis is often found in raw vegetables and meats, along with some soft cheeses.

The Ohio Department of Health linked the outbreak to packaged salads produced in Springfield, Ohio. Products include Dole and store brands for Kroger, Aldi, Meijer and Walmart.

The most recent illness was diagnosed on Jan. 31.

