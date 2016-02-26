Rossford PD uses drug fund to buy bullet proof vests

Rossford PD was able to purchase bullet proof vests without using taxpayer money this year. (Source: WTOL)

The Rossford Police Department used money from drug busts and drug-related cases to purchase new bullet proof vests for some of the officers this year.

Bullet proof vests expire approximately every five years and cost about $1,000 each. Using money collected from drug-related cases saved the taxpayers money and provided the department with 11 new vests with very little coverage from the general fund.

Additionally, the U.S. Department of Justice will reimburse Rossford PD for 50 percent of the cost.

"We take that $11,000, we buy bullet proof vests for the officers and then we ask the federal government through this grant program, 'Can you give us 50 percent of that back?' which goes back to the drug fund that we can use for other things - other law enforcement endeavors or equipment," Chief Goss said.

This marks the first year the department has used the drug fund to pay for the vests; saving the taxpayers money while keeping the officers safe.

Chief Goss said, "Most officers, from police academy throughout their career, wouldn't think of being out on the road, approaching people, without it on."

