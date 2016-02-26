Sen. Brown: Possible second wave of funding would help Toledo demolish more blight

Sen. Sherrod Brown discusses how Toledo could benefit from a second round of funding to demolish blight. (Source: WTOL)

Thousands of run-down homes in Toledo could come down if more money comes in.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown says we could know soon if Toledo will be awarded the funds.

Last week 11.5 million dollars had already been awarded to the Lucas County Land Bank for the demolition of run-down homes.

On Thursday, Sen. Brown said a second round of money totaling 250 million dollars could help Ohio cities knock down more blight as well as help the citizens deal with the challenges of foreclosures.

"Ohio will get at least 15 percent of this in all likelihood because we've done it right in the past," Sen. Brown said. "The Toledo Land Bank, with David Mann and Michael Beasley and others have done this better than almost anybody in the country because we know how to do this."

David Mann, Lucas County Land Bank president said there are at least 1,500 to 2,000 homes or buildings that need to come down in Toledo. And, if this second batch of money comes through, those properties will be demolished.

Mann and Brown estimate they will know the answer in a few weeks.

Stay tuned to WTOL for updates on this story.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.