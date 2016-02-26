Local female leaders to gather at upcoming 'Women in Leadership' symposium

WTOL 11's Viviana Hurtado will moderate the event.

Women in leadership roles throughout the area will gather in the same room March 2.

The annual Women in Leadership symposium brings together a diverse mix of successful female leaders.

This year’s theme: Secure Your Place at the Table

The event will “educate, inspire and encourage women to reflect on their own goals and status as they strive to advance within their organization.”

Topics include:

Developing Political Savvy: Hard Work and Talent Are Not Enough

The Courage to Lead: Inner Dimensions of Leadership

Developing Your Leadership Potential: Knowing What, When and How

Positioning Yourself for the Next Big Opportunity

Finding and Owning Your Voice

Stop Networking and Start Making Connections

Branding: Becoming Visible and the Importance of Self

Becoming a Person of Influence

Get a Sponsor and Get Ahead

Speakers include:

Barbara Berebitsky, Senior Vice President - Signature Bank, N.A

Joan Duggan, MD, Infectious Diseases physician - The University of Toledo Medical Center

Karen Marquardt, Deputy/Assistant Chief - Toledo Fire & Rescue Department

Paula Hicks-Hudson, Mayor - City of Toledo

Shelly Okun, President Wholesale Produce Distributor - Sam Okun Produce, Co.

WTOL 11’s Viviana Hurtado will moderate the discussion.

Event details:

Date: March 2

Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Location: St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center Conference Center – Ground Floor 2213 Cherry Street, Toledo, OH 43608



Individual registration costs $99 – Purchase tickets here

For more information, visit the Women in Leadership symposium website

