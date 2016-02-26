Sylvania Township woman disagrees with deer kill, calls town hall meeting

A Sylvania Township woman called a town hall meeting regarding the recent decision that allowed sharpshooters to kill deer in two area Metroparks.

Sharpshooters downed a total of 195 deer at Oak Openings in Oregon and Wildwood Metropark in Sylvania over the period of one month. Park authorities said the deer were destroying the wildlife habitat.

Nancy Young disagreed with the decision and wanted to find out if others felt the same way.

At a town hall meeting Thursday night, she presented some alternatives.

"Well, the alternatives could be spaying does, they could put up an electric fence in the park with peanut butter tags that gives the deer a little but of a shock so they won't go back and eat there," she said.

Young also suggested putting a fence around the parks to protect the deer, but that was dismissed by a spokesman from the Metroparks who said the properties were not zoos.

The deer meat that resulted from the kill weighed in at approximately 6,700 pounds and was processed and donated to local homeless shelters and and soup kitchens.

Young voiced her opinion that the decision to kill the deer should be voted on by the people.

According to a spokesman for the Metroparks, the kill is a board decision and not subject to referendum.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.