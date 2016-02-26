Engage Toledo provides immediate answers for your neighborhood concerns

Did you know that you can get help plowing your sidewalks just by dialing a phone number?

Engage Toledo is a group that advocates for Toledo residents and serves as a liaison to the City of Toledo. Their operators take calls about water main breaks, storm damage, flooding and snow plow schedules.

Callers receive answers on the spot.

"We're in constant contact with the streets department. We know what phase they are on. We know when they are moving into having 24-hour crews," said Abby Arnold.

Engage Toledo's call center is open 24-hours a day, 7 days a week.

To contact Engage Toledo, call 419-936-2020.

