Residents in Adrian shovel, play during snow day

Kids take advantage of the snow day in Adrian, MI (Source: WTOL)

Adrian, Michigan received about 4 inches of snow Thursday to the delight of many children in the area.

This was the city's second major snow of the season.

The Ketola triplets shared their plans for the day and whether they enjoyed the weather or not.

"Sometimes fun; sometimes annoying," said Madelynn. "But, today? That's ... today's one of those fun days."

Her brother Aiden said he was "excited" when he woke up to the winter scene. "So we could play outside all day."

Malachi planned on "making snowballs."

But, while the kids had fun, adults were hard at work - clearing the snow from their driveways and sidewalk.

"(It's) hard. Especially at my age," said Adrian resident Allen Smead.

Smead planned on shoveling followed quickly with resting.

Another resident, Pedro Hernandez, commented on the labor.

"I say it's pretty heavy. It's heavy cause, like I say, it sticks to the shovel and it's hard to get off."

Hernandez stood on the back of his truck while he cleared it off.

We found out, it wasn't only the kids making plans to play.

Olivia Oliverez said we beat her to her yard before she had a chance to make a snow angel.

"I'm getting ready to make a snowman when you guys came too early. I wanna make a snowman or lay on the snow angel," she said. "Do it for us."

And, out we flew.

