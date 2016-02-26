Glass City is named 7th fattest city in America

Toledo is among the fattest American metropolitan cities, according to Forbes.

Ranked 7 out of the top 10, it is sandwiched between Charleston, WV and Clarksville, TN-KY with an obesity rate of 34.2 percent.

The highest rate reported was 39.5 percent and spans over three states - WV, KY and OH - in Huntington-Ashland.

