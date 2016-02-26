Two injured in Ottawa Hills crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

OTTAWA HILLS, OH (WTOL) -

Two people were hospitalized after an accident in Ottawa Hills.

The accident happened on the 22 hundred block of Orchard Road overnight.

An officer reported a driver veered off the roadway with their car and drove into a tree. The car rolled over and came to a stop in the front yard of a residence on Orchard.

A male a female were taken to an area hospital.

Their injuries are currently unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

