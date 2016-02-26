Rossford community remembers teen lost to cancer

Kerry Keller was 17 when he passed away in 2012, after just under a year-long battle with cancer. (Source: WTOL)

The Rossford community is keeping the memory of Kerry Keller alive.

Kerry was 17 when he passed away in 2012, after just under a year-long battle with cancer.

Thursday, the community held a fundraiser to raise money for the Kerry Keller Scholarship Fund.

Kerry's mom says the scholarship is based off of a Bible verse that displays his personality and how he embraced life, even through his battle. It's something that means so much to her and her family, that this is how he's remembered.

"He still embraced his life and lived it with a happy heart, you know, he was supportive whenever he could be supportive, whenever he felt good enough, which was not very often. But he tried to get to games and to events," said Kerry's mom Jackie Huffman.

One hundred percent of the profits from Thursday's fundraiser go towards the Kerry Keller Scholarship Fund.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.