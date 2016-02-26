Second teen taken into custody for fake threat directed at Madison Schools

A second teenager is now in custody in connection with a threat made against a school district in Lenawee County.

Back in January, WTOL 11 first told you about the bomb threat made on social media that shut down the Madison School District. A 14-year-old boy is now charged with making that threat.

Police believe the hoax was a case of "swatting."

The investigation is ongoing.

