Second teen taken into custody for fake threat directed at Madison Schools

LENAWEE COUNTY, MI (WTOL) -

A second teenager is now in custody in connection with a threat made against a school district in Lenawee County. 

Back in January, WTOL 11 first told you about the bomb threat made on social media that shut down the Madison School District. A 14-year-old boy is now charged with making that threat.  

Police believe the hoax was a case of "swatting." 

The investigation is ongoing. 

