Senator Sherrod Brown tells Senate to 'Do Your Job'

The political fight to replace Justice Scalia continues to heat up, with the Democrats, unsurprisingly, railing against Republicans who are calling for President Barack Obama to hold off on nominating someone until after the presidential election.

Thursday, Senator Brown posted on his Twitter page:

Brown says the President must be able to nominate someone and the Senate should hold up its constitutional duty to consider the President's nominee.

WTOL 11 asked Brown about Joe Biden's comments on the Senate floor in 1992, when he said "then President" George H.W. Bush, a Republican, should not name a nominee until after that year's presidential election.

Brown said that was different.

“Senator Biden said that when one justice in the late summer of the election year was thinking of retiring early so that President Bush would get the nomination, that was late in the year, it was thinking that the person was quitting in order to give President Bush a late nomination. This is a case of a justice dying,” said Brown.

Senator Brown said the Republican-controlled Senate should listen to the nominee, whoever it may be. Then meet with them, have hearings, and then vote up or down. Don't just sit still and do nothing.

