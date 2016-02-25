Ohio bill could make animal fighting a felony charge

Animal fights not only fuel criminal activity, they also mean big business at the expense of innocent animals.

But new legislation could mean more time behind bars and a larges fine for those involved.

Although they’re uncommon, they can happen right in our backyards. Five years ago a dog fighting ring was busted in Monroe. And in 2014, a cock fighting ring was foiled in Delta, with 52 animal fighters and spectators cited when police showed up.

“They trust us and when we don’t treat them properly, they don’t have any recourse to escape that,” said Gary Willoughby with the Toledo Area Humane Society.

If there is ever a dog fighting ring or cock fighting ring discovered in our area, those animals would come to the humane society first. And those at the humane society feel this legislation will help cut down on the problem.

“Hopefully the bill they are talking about will be more of a deterrent,” said Willoughby.

The Ohio House overwhelmingly voted in favor of the bill Wednesday. It would give harsher punishments to those who bet, participate, host or provide devices to enhance the animal’s ability to fight, making the offense a felony rather than a misdemeanor. It would also tack on a larger fine of $10,000.

“We know there are crimes against children and others we want to take seriously, but I have always been a believer we can do more than one thing at a time. Everything in the world doesn’t have to be perfect to concentrate on animal welfare. So this issue is important to a lot of people. It's important to us and we are glad to see it’s moving through in the house and the senate will pass it,” said Willoughby.

According to Willoughby, Ohio is a little behind on this legislation. Most states already consider animal fighting to be a felony.

Again, the Ohio House passed the bill, which will now go onto the Senate.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.