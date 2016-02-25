Bowsher HS students create mural honoring our veterans

Talented artist Jason Chappuies helped with the design of the mural. (Source: WTOL)

A mural saluting veterans in our area will soon be unveiled.

It was painted by advanced art students at Bowsher High School, who have been hard at work since the piece began.

“I wanted to accurately represent the veterans as much as I could,” said Bowsher senior Jason Chappuies.

The project brought these students off campus, with the mural spanning an entire wall at the Lucas County Veterans Service Commission.

It includes a tank, an aircraft carrier, the American flag, symbols of our freedom and the seals of the five military branches.

“I want people to remember that the veterans, every veteran, is so important to this country. And what they do for our country is just unbelievable,” said Jason.

More than 20 students picked up brushes and got their hands dirty for the project.

Lee Armstrong, the executive director of the commission, says it all started with a simple conversation with the art teachers.

“This is really a win, win. If the veterans come in, it makes them feel at home too,” said Armstrong. “It's also a way for the kids to kind of give back. The young men and women, the future leaders of our country, to say ‘I had a part in that.’”

When asked if he realized that people would be seeing the mural for years to come, Jason said “Yes, I know, it's crazy. But hopefully it will hold up and people will enjoy it.”

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.