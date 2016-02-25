Local high school to perform at Carnegie Hall

The Ottawa Hills Choraliers are on their way to Charnegie Hall. (Source: WTOL)

Someone once asked a taxi cab driver in New York City "What's the best way to get to Carnegie Hall?" His answer: "Practice."

That's exactly what the 33 members of the Ottawa Hills Choraliers have been doing lately. Monday night, they'll perform at the iconic concert hall.

"Wow, I think this will be one of the best experiences in my life," says Ann Mintun.

The Choraliers will be joined on stage by choirs from Capital University and Dublin Jerome High School, both out of Columbus.

Director Donna Wipfli wants her singers to learn how the big world of music brings people together.

"They will not have ever met these people before and will spend ten hours with them preparing glorious music and performing with them and find they will be lifelong friends," says Wipfli.

Simply put, these high school harmonizers just love to sing. They don't get any school credit. They rehearse two hours every Sunday afternoon. Now they've hit the big time.

"I'm really excited. It will be an awesome opportunity and I get to remember it forever" says Peyton Brole.

"It's a dream come true," says Jill Frye.

The Choraliers perform local concerts. But they also help local organizations each February delivering singing Valentines.

"And the money we raised this year went to the Ronald McDonald House," says Wipfli.

Singing for a good cause. Singing on a stage for the stars in the Big Apple. 2016 is starting off to be a great year for the Ottawa Hills Choraliers.

