Bullying: Signs that your child is being bullied

Changes in behavior and isolation are both signs that your child may be bullied. (Source: WTOL)

Bullying is happening in schools everywhere, but do you know how to spot signs in your child? WTOL 11 spoke to Mary Wilson, a community activist, who lost her niece in 2014 after she was the victim of cyber bullying. She was only 12 years old. Ever since, her and her family have made it their mission to teach people about bullying and it's devastating effects.

So what are the signs to look out for? Wilson says changes in behavior.

"They're not into this, they're not into that anymore. Things that you know they loved and had a passion for, something is wrong," said Wilson.

According to Wilson, another red flag is isolation.

"When you see them isolating themselves. No friends. You know, what's going on," said Wilson.

But she says you can't notice these things if you're not watching your kids closely.

"By us living in a day and age where everyone is so caught up in life basically, we've stopped being observant," said Wilson.

And if you do notice something, Wilson says it's important to act and not sweep it under the rug. No matter if you're a parent or a school administrator.

"People have to take it personal. Only because you don't want to become a victim of somebody else's circumstances. And you had an opportunity to do something and didn't. We all have a part to play in combating this monster we call bullying," said Wilson.

Wilson says the bottom line is we have to put children at the top of our priority lists if we ever want to get a handle on this problem. And if your child comes to you about a bullying problem, call the school immediately so it can be addressed.

