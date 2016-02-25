MISSING: Endangered adult alert out of Hardin County

A Missing Adult Alert has been issued by the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Toni Schorr, 57, left her home on Township Road 210 around 4 p.m. Wednesday and has not returned.

Schorr is described as a white female, about 5' 4", weighing about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Schorr also suffers from mental health issues and may have a firearm with her. She was last seen wearing a night gown with a black trench coat.

Call or dial 911 if you see Schorr. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.