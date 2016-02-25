UT students welcome Syrian refugees at Friday event

The UT Muslim Students Association is hosting the refugee families, and the general public, at a meet-and-greet potluck on Friday. (Source: WTOL)

Students at the University of Toledo are joining in on the efforts to help welcome Syrian refugees in our community.

The UT Muslim Students Association is hosting the refugee families, and the general public, at a meet-and-greet potluck on Friday. The casual event will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Al-Madinah Community Center, with gifts, donations and proceeds going to US Together, the local refugee resettlement agency.

The group says it aims to "put a face to the stores we've been reading in the news."

Tickets are sold at the door for $15 or $10 for students.

