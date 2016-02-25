School Report Cards: Sylvania Schools explains their grades

Sylvania says it was pleased with the State Board of Education results, scoring a ‘B’ and an ‘A’ on Performance Index and Indicators Met. (Source: WTOL)

The Ohio State Board of Education report cards have been revealed for the 2014/2015 school year in public districts across the state. In Northwest Ohio, results were varied, but administrators say the method of grading the results is different than in years past.

“Looking at the report card in general, we feel it's a pretty positive view for Sylvania,” said Adam Fineske, Executive Director of Teaching and Learning for Sylvania Schools.

Overall, Sylvania says it was pleased with the State Board of Education results, scoring a ‘B’ and an ‘A’ on Performance Index and Indicators Met, respectively, which are the areas that give an overall view of students in the district. However, there are some sections that the district didn’t fare so well on, which Fineske says has to do in part to the controversial change in state testing.

“Three different tests in three years; it really provides a challenge for school districts to look at that data and try to make decisions knowing that different assessments were used,” said Fineske.

The report card itself is a different look than districts across the state have had in the past, which is part of the reason why Sylvania Schools choose to send a letter to parents explaining the results.

“We, along with some others in the area, decided to get in front of it a little bit and try to provide our community with some accurate information of what the report card looked like when it came out and what it reports for us as a school district,” said Fineske.

He says so far, most parents have been receptive to the scores.

“I think there's been some frustration with parents with the state tests and other things, so they look at it so far with a pretty leveled approach like we are," said Fineske.

The district scored an ‘F’ on the ‘Gap Closing’ section, which asks the question: “Is every student succeeding, regardless of income, race, ethnicity or disability?”

“In some of the other areas, we've performed a little lower than in the past, and we're aware of that, and that's common across the state of Ohio,” Fineske said. “That was expected. We knew there was going to be a d rop in performance. We knew that these groups, these subgroups of students were going

to probably struggle a little bit with some of the assessments put in place.”

As far as the next steps for Sylvania Schools in order to improve the scores, Fineske says the district is already working on a plan.

“We know that we can always do better; we're very aware that there's always areas to improve. We’re going to work as a school district with our teachers, admins, parents, community, to look at those areas that did come in lower and say, ‘what can we do differently,’” he said. “So definitely, we’re going to take on that challenge and make sure we do (improve.)”

