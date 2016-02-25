Heart Disease: Dealing with heart failure at 32

February is American Heart Month. And while congestive heart failure is often thought of as a disease of the elderly, for 32-year-old Stacy Rollins it's a reality. After having trouble breathing last August, Rollins thought she had a common lung infection.

"Basically I thought maybe I had pneumonia," she said. "After about five days I was like, 'well, I should probably go check it out.'"

At age 15, Rollins was diagnosed with a heart condition called cardiomyopathy, and is currently under the care of Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Mark Bonnell at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

"Cardiomyopathy means: cardio, heart, and myopathy, meaning muscles that don't work. So a heart muscle that doesn't work is what the word cardiomyopathy means," said Dr. Bonnell.

She also indicated that while there are different causes of the condition, in Rollins' case, it was inherited genetically.

"Really, we just know that it runs in the family and we have no idea what the cause is," said Dr. Bonnell.

To treat her condition, Rollins was in need of a surgery to implant a Left Ventricular Assist Device heart pump, or L-VAD.

"It's a blood pump, actually, like a water pump in your car, and it works similarly," said Dr. Bonnell. "It has a series of little magnets and a little impeller inside that spins around somewhere around nine to 10,000 RPMs; it will pump 12 liters a minute. It fits part of it up inside the bottom of the heart, and then reattaches on the other end of the pump to the aorta, which is the main artery that comes off the body and is thereby able to assist or in fact fully replace the function of the left side of the heart."

Rollins, who's been in and out of the hospital for the past six months, is now six weeks post-op from her L-VAD surgery. Because for most patients, the heart pump is a temporary fix, she's hoping to get on a heart transplant list.

"It is a bridge to transplant, so it buys me more time while I'm waiting," she said.

For the time being, Rollins follows a low-sodium diet, and will receive the go-ahead to continue in cardiac rehab; however, doctors are still researching the cardiomyopathy condition.

"It's a fascinating disease, and it's very humbling to know that we still really don't understand very much about it, which may surprise a lot of folks," said Dr. Bonnell. "There's an awful lot that we do understand about the heart and how it works, but in terms of what's happening at the sub-cellular level, and why those little protein gizmos that are in the heart muscle that make it work aren't working in these particular cases is still a really fascinating mystery."

Rollins' advice for other young women who may not be aware that they're susceptible to heart disease is to listen to your body. Dr. Bonnell echoes that sentiment, and has a personal connection to heart disease in his family.

"Take symptoms seriously. Sometimes there are symptoms of having trouble catching your breath, not necessarily the classic sort of chest pain that we see on soap operas; that may be a clue that your heart is in trouble. Obviously, even if you're younger, that could still be the case. Women classically underestimate these symptoms more than men do, and my mother was one of these. She did not report symptoms early, so take these things seriously; it's pretty easy to evaluate and check these things out. It certainly is worth it, it can have grave consequences if you ignore it," he said. "Heart disease is a matter of, kind of like raising kids, nature vs. nurture, and it's a combination of both things. We are all given whatever genes our parents gave us, and those we can't change. We can choose not to smoke, we can choose not to eat fast food every day. I wouldn't advocate necessarily that we all need to become vegans, but as Ben Franklin said, moderation in all things. Also know what your risks are, and pay attention to what those genes are that your parents gave you."

Experts say many serious heart conditions can quickly turn into a life or death situation.

"To put it in perspective, she probably wouldn't be with us now; she was really in a pretty rapid spiral downward," said Dr. Bonnell.

In fact, Rollins has started a GoFundMe page to assist with the future heart transplant that will save her life.

"Had I not listened to my own body and known how I felt, I wouldn't be here today. I just wouldn't have made it," she said.

