Cancellation List: Groups, events and gatherings for Thursday, Feb. 25

Cancellation List: Groups, events and gatherings for Thursday, Feb. 25

(WTOL) -

Here are cancellations for events scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 25.

  • Cancer Connection of Northwest Ohio, Inc.: Closed
  • ProMedica Bixby Hospital Center for Autism: An Introduction to Autism program – Rescheduled for Thurs., March 10
  • Saint Charles and Saint Hyacinth: Soup, Bread and Listen - Canceled
  • The Edge Dance Complex, Perrysburg: Closed
  • Whitehouse Library: Closed

You can report cancellations and delays to dotcom@wtol.com. For a list of schools closings see School Closings and Delays.

