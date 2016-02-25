UT police look for two people connected to Barnes & Noble robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UT police look for two people connected to Barnes & Noble robbery

(Source: University of Toledo Police Department) (Source: University of Toledo Police Department)
University of Toledo police are looking for two white males who robbed the Barnes N' Noble store on campus this week.

The men were caught on camera. Surveillance shows them wearing jeans with dark gray and light gray hooded sweatshirts.

UTPD says they may have fled in a white van that was parked around the corner on Dorr Street.

If you have any information, please call University of Toledo Police Department at 419-530-2601.

