UT police look for two people connected to Barnes & Noble robbery

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

University of Toledo police are looking for two white males who robbed the Barnes N' Noble store on campus this week.

UTPD is attempting to identify suspects for their involvement in a robbery today at Barnes & Noble at the Gateway: pic.twitter.com/3HKMQGPyHL — UToledo Police (@UToledoPD) February 24, 2016

The men were caught on camera. Surveillance shows them wearing jeans with dark gray and light gray hooded sweatshirts.

UTPD says they may have fled in a white van that was parked around the corner on Dorr Street.

If you have any information, please call University of Toledo Police Department at 419-530-2601.

